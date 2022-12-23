Timecard
Jason C. McDonald மூலம்
Track time beautifully.
Timecard allows you to track how much time you spend on tasks. It offers a clean, responsive one-window interface that allows you to quickly configure your time tracking, and then hides away in the system tray until you need it again.
Features:
- Start and pause time tracking from application window or system tray.
- Stop timer and save to log with activity notes.
- View, sort, and edit time log entries.
- Customizable time log path.
- Hides to system tray.
- Quit protection helps prevent accidentally closing while tracking time.
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 2.1.0
1 வருடம் முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~105 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு32 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது2,614
உரிமம்BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License
காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்
