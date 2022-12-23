Timecard

Jason C. McDonald மூலம்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்

Track time beautifully.

Timecard allows you to track how much time you spend on tasks. It offers a clean, responsive one-window interface that allows you to quickly configure your time tracking, and then hides away in the system tray until you need it again.

Features:

  • Start and pause time tracking from application window or system tray.
  • Stop timer and save to log with activity notes.
  • View, sort, and edit time log entries.
  • Customizable time log path.
  • Hides to system tray.
  • Quit protection helps prevent accidentally closing while tracking time.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 2.1.0

1 வருடம் முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~105 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு32 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது2,614
உரிமம்BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://codemouse92.github.io/Timecard/
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.codemouse92.timecard

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.codemouse92.timecard

ரன்

flatpak run com.codemouse92.timecard