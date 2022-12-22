BrickBuster
A brick-breaker game, fun and addictive!
BrickBuster is a brick-breaker type game where the objective is to survive as many rounds as possible. Every round new bricks appear... when they reach the bottom of the screen, you lose. You are armed with balls and any special nodes that luck sends your way.
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.0
சுமார் 2 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~37 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு16 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது1,089
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 only
காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்
கைமுறை நிறுவல்
நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்