Time games of over-the-board chess

Chess Clock is a simple application to provide time control for over-the-board chess games. Intended for mobile use, players select the time control settings desired for their game, then the black player taps their clock to start white's timer. After each player's turn, they tap the clock to start their opponent's, until the game is finished or one of the clocks reaches zero.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 0.5.0

3 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~146 KB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு54 KB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது1,351
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://gitlab.gnome.org/World/chess-clock
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://gitlab.gnome.org/World/chess-clock/-/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.clarahobbs.chessclock

