BYOD
BYOD: Bring Your Own Distortion, Standalone
BYOD (Bring Your Own Distortion) is a guitar distortion plugin with a customisable signal chain that allows users to create their own guitar distortion effects. The plugin contains a wide variety of distortion effects from analog modelled circuits to purely digital creations, along with some musical tone-shaping filters, and a handful of other useful processing blocks.
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.1.3
5 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~9 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு4 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது501
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்
கைமுறை நிறுவல்
