recipescribe

Recipe Scribe மூலம்
cerebralnomad.com
A program for writing recipes

A no frills recipe program. Creates recipe files in text file format without a database and saves to your specified location. Includes a built in search to find recipes in your collection by partial name or ingredient. Allows editing existing recipes from within the app without needing to open in a text editor. Help menu details program usage.

  • Automatically adds bullet points to ingredients (configurable)
  • Automatic indentation of directions (configurable)
  • Automatic formatting of the title to the filename (configurable)
  • Light or Dark mode

2.0.1 பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள்

6 நாட்களுக்கு முன்பு
(சுமார் 9 மணி நேரத்தில் கட்டப்பட்டது)

  • சமூகத்தாள் கட்டப்பட்டது

    இந்த பயன்பாடு தன்னார்வத் தொண்டர்களின் சமூகத்தால் திறந்த வெளியில் உருவாக்கப்பட்டது, மேலும் GNU General Public License v3.0 only இன் கீழ் வெளியிடப்பட்டது.
