recipescribe
Recipe Scribe மூலம்
Main window in light mode
A program for writing recipes
A no frills recipe program. Creates recipe files in text file format without a database and saves to your specified location. Includes a built in search to find recipes in your collection by partial name or ingredient. Allows editing existing recipes from within the app without needing to open in a text editor. Help menu details program usage.
- Automatically adds bullet points to ingredients (configurable)
- Automatic indentation of directions (configurable)
- Automatic formatting of the title to the filename (configurable)
- Light or Dark mode
