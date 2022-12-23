calibre
The one stop solution to all your e-book needs
calibre is the one stop solution to all your e-book needs.
You can use calibre to catalog your books, fetch metadata for them automatically, convert them from and to all the various e-book formats, send them to your e-book reader devices, read the books on your computer, edit the books in a dedicated e-book editor and even make them available over the network with the built-in Content server. You can also download news and periodicals in e-book format from over a thousand different news and magazine websites.
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 6.21.0
10 நாட்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~442 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு186 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது3,04,685
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 only
காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்
கைமுறை நிறுவல்
நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்