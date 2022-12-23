Brave Browser
Brave Software மூலம்
The web browser from Brave
Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.
Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.
NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.52.126
8 நாட்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~358 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு157 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது10,01,656
உரிமம்Mozilla Public License 2.0
காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்
கைமுறை நிறுவல்
நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்