Vorta
Backup client
Vorta is a backup client for macOS and Linux desktops. It integrates the mighty BorgBackup with your desktop environment to protect your data from disk failure, ransomware and theft.
Why is this great?
- Encrypted, deduplicated and compressed backups using Borg as backend.
- No vendor lock-in – back up to local drives, your own server or BorgBase, a hosting service for Borg backups.
- Open source – free to use, modify, improve and audit.
- Flexible profiles to group source folders, backup destinations and schedules.
- One place to view all point-in-time archives and restore individual files.
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் v0.8.12
2 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~52 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு15 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது43,049
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 only
காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்
கைமுறை நிறுவல்
நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்
ரன்
குறிச்சொற்கள்: