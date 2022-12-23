Vorta

Backup client

Vorta is a backup client for macOS and Linux desktops. It integrates the mighty BorgBackup with your desktop environment to protect your data from disk failure, ransomware and theft.

Why is this great?

  • Encrypted, deduplicated and compressed backups using Borg as backend.
  • No vendor lock-in – back up to local drives, your own server or BorgBase, a hosting service for Borg backups.
  • Open source – free to use, modify, improve and audit.
  • Flexible profiles to group source folders, backup destinations and schedules.
  • One place to view all point-in-time archives and restore individual files.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் v0.8.12

2 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~52 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு15 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது43,049
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 only
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://vorta.borgbase.com/
உதவிhttps://vorta.borgbase.com/usage/
மொழிபெயர்ப்பில் பங்களிக்கவும்https://www.transifex.com/borgbase/vorta/
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://github.com/borgbase/vorta/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.borgbase.Vorta

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.borgbase.Vorta

ரன்

flatpak run com.borgbase.Vorta
