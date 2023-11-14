Amiberry
BlitterStudio மூலம்
An Amiga emulator for Linux
Amiberry is an optimized Amiga emulator for Linux (ARM, ARM64 and x86-64).
It is based on the latest WinUAE, with several unique features on top of it, like a WHDLoad booter, custom controls, Host-Run functionality and more.
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 5.6.5
4 நாட்களுக்கு முன்பு
(3 நாட்களுக்கு முன்பு கட்டப்பட்டது)
- சேஞ்ச்லாக் வழங்கப்படவில்லை
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~33.48 MiB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு11.28 MiB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டமைப்புகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவல்கள்1,588