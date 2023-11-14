Flathub Logo

Amiberry

BlitterStudio மூலம்
blitterstudio.com
An Amiga emulator for Linux

Amiberry is an optimized Amiga emulator for Linux (ARM, ARM64 and x86-64).

It is based on the latest WinUAE, with several unique features on top of it, like a WHDLoad booter, custom controls, Host-Run functionality and more.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 5.6.5

4 நாட்களுக்கு முன்பு
(3 நாட்களுக்கு முன்பு கட்டப்பட்டது)
  • சேஞ்ச்லாக் வழங்கப்படவில்லை

  • சமூகத்தாள் கட்டப்பட்டது

    இந்த பயன்பாடு தன்னார்வத் தொண்டர்களின் சமூகத்தால் திறந்த வெளியில் உருவாக்கப்பட்டது, மேலும் GNU General Public License v3.0 or later இன் கீழ் வெளியிடப்பட்டது.
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~33.48 MiB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு11.28 MiB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டமைப்புகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவல்கள்1,588
குறிச்சொற்கள்:
linuxflatpak