Classic point and click adventure game engine and editor

The Bladecoder Adventure Engine is a set of tools to create interactive graphic adventures (classical point and click games).

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 4.1.0

1 வருடம் முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~575 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு450 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது5,602
உரிமம்Apache License 2.0
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://github.com/bladecoder/bladecoder-adventure-engine
உதவிhttps://github.com/bladecoder/bladecoder-adventure-engine
மொழிபெயர்ப்பில் பங்களிக்கவும்https://github.com/bladecoder/bladecoder-adventure-engine
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://github.com/bladecoder/bladecoder-adventure-engine
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.bladecoder.adventure-editor

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.bladecoder.adventure-editor

ரன்

flatpak run com.bladecoder.adventure-editor
bladecoder