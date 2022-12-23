Simple Diary
Johan Bjäreholt மூலம்
Simple and lightweight diary app
Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.
A few notable features are:
- Saves entries in standard markdown
- Adding images to your entries
- Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
- Dark mode
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் v0.4.3
8 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~582 KB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு194 KB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது2,660
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்
கைமுறை நிறுவல்
நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்