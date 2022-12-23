Simple Diary

Johan Bjäreholt மூலம்
நிறுவவும்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்

Simple and lightweight diary app

Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.

A few notable features are:

  • Saves entries in standard markdown
  • Adding images to your entries
  • Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
  • Dark mode

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் v0.4.3

8 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~582 KB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு194 KB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது2,660
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

ரன்

flatpak run com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary
குறிச்சொற்கள்:
diarygtkjournallogpersonal