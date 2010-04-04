Bitwig Studio

Bitwig GmbH மூலம்
நிறுவவும்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்

Modern music production and performance

Bitwig Studio is a digital audio workstation (DAW) that inspires you to take greater control of your music, giving you access to every aspect of your production. Streamline your creative process and quickly evolve your ideas into complete songs, tracks, and compositions. Record and arrange, improvise and perform, or do it all at once. Design sounds. Build instruments. <em>Make music.</em>

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 4.4.10

3 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~513 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு312 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது57,431
உரிமம்உரிமையுடையது
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://www.bitwig.com/
தொடர்பு கொள்ளhttps://www.bitwig.com/contact/
உதவிhttps://www.bitwig.com/learn/
அடிக்கடி கேட்கப்படும் கேள்விகள்https://www.bitwig.com/support/
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.bitwig.BitwigStudio

காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.bitwig.BitwigStudio

ரன்

flatpak run com.bitwig.BitwigStudio
குறிச்சொற்கள்:
audiobitwigdawmidi