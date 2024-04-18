Flathub Logo

Beaver Notes

Daniele Rolli மூலம்
beavernotes.com
Editor Showcase

Privacy-First note taking app

Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.

3.0.0 பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள்

சுமார் 1 மாதத்திற்கு முன்பு
(சுமார் 9 மணி நேரத்தில் கட்டப்பட்டது)
  • சேஞ்ச்லாக் வழங்கப்படவில்லை

  • சமூகத்தாள் கட்டப்பட்டது

    இந்த பயன்பாடு தன்னார்வத் தொண்டர்களின் சமூகத்தால் திறந்த வெளியில் உருவாக்கப்பட்டது, மேலும் MIT License இன் கீழ் வெளியிடப்பட்டது.
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~269.25 MiB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு108.95 MiB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டமைப்புகள்x86_64, aarch64
