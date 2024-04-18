Beaver Notes
Privacy-First note taking app
Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.
3.0.0 பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள்
சுமார் 1 மாதத்திற்கு முன்பு
(சுமார் 9 மணி நேரத்தில் கட்டப்பட்டது)
- சேஞ்ச்லாக் வழங்கப்படவில்லை
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~269.25 MiB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு108.95 MiB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டமைப்புகள்x86_64, aarch64