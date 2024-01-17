ESO AddOn Manager
arviceblot மூலம்
A cross-platform, unofficial addon manager for The Elder Scrolls Online.
Update and install addons for ESO. Primarily built on Linux for Linux.
- Install, remove, and search addons from esoui.com
- Cross-platform support for Linux, macOS, and Windows
- Specific support for ESO on the Steam Deck through flatpak
- Options to auto update Tamriel Trade Centre prices and HarvestMap data
- Import managed addons from Minion
- Identify and install missing dependencies
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 0.4.7
2 நாட்களுக்கு முன்பு
(சுமார் 2 மணி நேரத்தில் கட்டப்பட்டது)
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~23.64 MiB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு9.5 MiB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டமைப்புகள்x86_64, aarch64