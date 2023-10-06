Flathub Logo

AMPL IDE

AMPL Optimization, Inc மூலம்
A simple and straightforward enhanced modeling interface for AMPL users

The AMPL Integrated Development Environment, IDE, allows for commands to be typed at an AMPL prompt in the usual way. All installed solvers can be accessed directly through the IDE.

This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by AMPL Optimization, Inc.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 4.0.0.202308171623

3 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
(6 நாட்களுக்கு முன்பு கட்டப்பட்டது)
  • சேஞ்ச்லாக் வழங்கப்படவில்லை

  • உரிமையுடையது

    இந்த பயன்பாடு திறந்த வெளியில் உருவாக்கப்படவில்லை, எனவே இது எவ்வாறு செயல்படுகிறது என்பதை அதன் டெவலப்பர்களுக்கு மட்டுமே தெரியும். கண்டறிவதர்து கடினமான வழிகளில் இது பாதுகாப்பற்றதாக இருக்கலாம், மேலும் இது மேற்பார்வையின்றி மாறலாம்.
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~446.73 MiB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு446.59 MiB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டமைப்புகள்x86_64
நிறுவல்கள்274
