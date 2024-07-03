Alpine Client
Crystal Development, LLC மூலம்
Home screen
A lightweight Minecraft mod-pack
Alpine Client is an all-in-one modpack for Minecraft that offers a multitude of enhancements and optimizations to improve your gameplay. It brings together popular mods, exclusive features, player cosmetics, and multi-version support to curate the ultimate player experience.
1.6.0 பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள்
17 நாட்களுக்கு முன்பு
(சுமார் 10 மணி நேரத்தில் கட்டப்பட்டது)
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~8.37 MiB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு4.84 MiB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டமைப்புகள்x86_64, aarch64