Albion Online
MMORPG open medieval fantasy game
Albion Online is a sandbox MMORPG set in an open medieval fantasy world. It has a fully player-driven economy; all equipment items are player-crafted. You can freely combine armor pieces and weapons in our unique classless system – you are what you wear. Explore the world and tackle challenging PvE content. Engage other adventurers in small- or large-scale PvP, and conquer territories. Gather. Craft. Trade. Conquer. Leave your mark in the world.
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.0.34.184
5 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~113 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு108 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது47,577
காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்
கைமுறை நிறுவல்
