Pixel Wheels
Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game.
Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game for Linux, macOS, Windows and Android.
It features multiple tracks, vehicles. Bonus and weapons can be picked up to help you get to the finish line first!
You can play Pixel Wheels alone or with a friend.
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 0.24.2
5 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~107 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு83 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது11,128
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்
கைமுறை நிறுவல்
நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்