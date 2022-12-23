Metronome

Keep the tempo

Metronome beats the rhythm for you, you simply need to tell it the required time signature and beats per minutes.

You can also tap to let the application guess the required beats per minute.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.3.0

9 நாட்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~2 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு705 KB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது14,114
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://gitlab.gnome.org/World/metronome
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://gitlab.gnome.org/World/metronome/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.adrienplazas.Metronome

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.adrienplazas.Metronome

ரன்

flatpak run com.adrienplazas.Metronome
