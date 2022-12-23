AbiWord
A word processor
AbiWord is a free word processing program. It is suitable for a wide variety of word processing tasks but remain focused on word processing.
AbiWord is meant to remain relatively lightweight and support many file formats.
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 3.0.5
கிட்டத்தட்ட 2 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~52 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு16 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது38,014
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v2.0 or later
காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்
கைமுறை நிறுவல்
நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்