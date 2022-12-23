AbiWord

A word processor

AbiWord is a free word processing program. It is suitable for a wide variety of word processing tasks but remain focused on word processing.

AbiWord is meant to remain relatively lightweight and support many file formats.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 3.0.5

கிட்டத்தட்ட 2 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~52 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு16 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது38,014
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v2.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://www.abisource.com/
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.abisource.AbiWord

காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.abisource.AbiWord

ரன்

flatpak run com.abisource.AbiWord