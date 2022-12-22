rRootage
ABA Games மூலம்
Defeat autocreated huge battleships.
rRootage is an arcade style vertical shoot'em up with minimalist and psychedelic graphics.
Defeat bosses while dodging their bullets, and try the different game modes!
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 0.23
கிட்டத்தட்ட 20 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~8 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு5 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது2,160
உரிமம்BSD 2-Clause FreeBSD License
காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்
கைமுறை நிறுவல்
நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்
ரன்
குறிச்சொற்கள்: