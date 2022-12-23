Dice Roller

Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations.

Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations. gDiceRoller provides several kinds of dice, from a d4 to a d100, which can be rolled with a simple button press. In addition, users can enter their own dice with any number of sides, and perform arbitrary arithemtic on their results.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.1.3

கிட்டத்தட்ட 4 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~509 KB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு229 KB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது3,997
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 only
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://gitlab.gnome.org/NoraCodes/gDiceRoller/
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/codes.nora.gDiceRoller

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub codes.nora.gDiceRoller

ரன்

flatpak run codes.nora.gDiceRoller