Feeling Finder
Merritt Codes மூலம்
A fast and beautiful emoji picker
Fast and beautiful emoji picker. Easily find the perfect emoji by genre or search. Remembers your recent emojis for quick re-use.
Features
- Emojis from the Unicode spec
- Variants / skin tones
- Browse emoji categories
- Hover emoji for description
- Type to search
- Select emoji with arrow keys
- Press Enter or click/tap an emoji to copy to clipboard
- Right-click or Menu key to show variant / skin tone menu
- Alt + Arrow Up / Arrow Down to change category
- Option to quit after copying to clipboard
- Right-click or long-press Recent to clear
- Light & dark theme
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.1.0
17 நாட்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~28 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு11 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது9,309
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
