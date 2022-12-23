Headset

Headset Team மூலம்
Headset. Discover and collect music on YouTube.

Headset is a desktop app that turns YouTube into a world class music streaming service.

Create collections, tune-in to a music subreddit or quickly play that song you’ve had stuck in your head all day!

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 4.2.1

10 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~241 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு106 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது17,697
உரிமம்MIT License
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://headsetapp.co
தொடர்பு கொள்ளhttps://headsetapp.co/#contact
அடிக்கடி கேட்கப்படும் கேள்விகள்https://headsetapp.co/docs/faq
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://github.com/headsetapp/headset-electron/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/co.headsetapp.headset

காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub co.headsetapp.headset

ரன்

flatpak run co.headsetapp.headset