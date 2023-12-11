Flathub Logo

wiliwili

xfangfang and the wiliwili contributors மூலம்
நிறுவு

A 3rd party bilibili client

wiliwili is a cross-platform C++ rewritten version of the bilibili electron client. It can help users in accessing bilibili on unsupported systems, while supporting keyboard, mouse, gamepad, and touchscreen inputs.

Features:

  • Multilingual: Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, English...
  • Theme: Light / Dark
  • Player: Video, Bangumi, Film and TV show
  • Personal: You can scan the qrcode to login and view history, collection...
  • Search: TV style, Videos and Bangumi...
  • Activity: Recently updated video of the following uploader
  • Live: Support watching the following uploader and other system recommendations
  • Flatpak: wiliwili config directory is ~/.var/app/cn.xfangfang.wiliwili/config/wiliwili

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.2.2

சுமார் 1 மாதத்திற்கு முன்பு
(7 நாட்களுக்கு முன்பு கட்டப்பட்டது)

  • சமூகத்தாள் கட்டப்பட்டது

    இந்த பயன்பாடு தன்னார்வத் தொண்டர்களின் சமூகத்தால் திறந்த வெளியில் உருவாக்கப்பட்டது, மேலும் GNU General Public License v3.0 only இன் கீழ் வெளியிடப்பட்டது.
    ஈடுபடுங்கள்
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~41.58 MiB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு20.51 MiB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டமைப்புகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவல்கள்167
குறிச்சொற்கள்:
linuxflatpak