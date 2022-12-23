Tandem

Tandem Communications Inc. மூலம்
Virtual office for remote teams

Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.

Quick Collaboration

See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.

Spontaneous Conversations

Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.

Co-working

Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 2.2.307

1 வருடம் முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~216 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு212 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது2,496
உரிமம்உரிமையுடையது
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://tandem.chat
உதவிhttps://intercom.help/tandem_help
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/chat.tandem.Client

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

flatpak install flathub chat.tandem.Client

flatpak run chat.tandem.Client