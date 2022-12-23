SchildiChat

SchildiChat is a Matrix client based on Element with a more traditional instant messaging experience.

SchildiChat Web/Desktop is a fork of Element Web/Desktop.

The most important changes of SchildiChat compared to Element are:

  • A unifed chat list for both direct and group chats
  • Message bubbles
  • Bigger items in the room list
  • … and more!

Preliminary Wayland support now available.

To try running SchildiChat natively under Wayland, run:

flatpak run chat.schildi.desktop --enable-features=UseOzonePlatform --ozone-platform=wayland

For GNOME, window decorations are currently missing and you'll have to use keyboard shortcuts instead to resize the window.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.11.30-sc.2

சுமார் 2 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~318 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு123 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது11,863
உரிமம்Apache License 2.0
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://schildi.chat/
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/chat.schildi.desktop

flatpak install flathub chat.schildi.desktop

ரன்

flatpak run chat.schildi.desktop
