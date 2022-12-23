Quadrix

Jean-François Alarie மூலம்
நிறுவவும்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்

Minimal, simple, multi-platform chat client for the Matrix protocol

- No data collection

- Completely free, no ads

- Does not support End-to-End Encryption

- Video-conferencing (uses Element Call -- https://github.com/vector-im/element-call#readme)

- Desktop apps for Windows, MacOS, and Linux (amd64, arm64, armhf)

- Mobile apps for Android and iOS

- Unique top-down messaging feed

- Ideally used with a private Matrix homeserver -- https://matrix.org/docs/guides/installing-synapse

- Open source on github -- https://github.com/alariej/quadrix

- Interested to sponsor this project? -- https://github.com/sponsors/alariej

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.6.5

சுமார் 2 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~242 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு94 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது2,827
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://quadrix.chat
தொடர்பு கொள்ளhttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix#contact
அடிக்கடி கேட்கப்படும் கேள்விகள்https://github.com/alariej/quadrix
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://github.com/alariej/quadrix/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/chat.quadrix.Quadrix

காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub chat.quadrix.Quadrix

ரன்

flatpak run chat.quadrix.Quadrix
குறிச்சொற்கள்:
chatcommunicationsmatrixmatrix.orgquadrix