Legacy Launcher

Legacy Launcher Team மூலம்
Play Minecraft and create your own world!

Legacy Launcher is a simple, lightweight and yet highly customizeable alternative Minecraft launcher.

It features pre-made modded versions (Forge, Optifine and Fabric) as well as optional per-version game profile folders, keeping data from different versions in different subfolders.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.32.2

16 நாட்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~260 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு103 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது32,986
உரிமம்உரிமையுடையது
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://llaun.ch/
தொடர்பு கொள்ளhttps://llaun.ch/discord/intl
மொழிபெயர்ப்பில் பங்களிக்கவும்https://github.com/Nik-mmzd/tl-translations
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/ch.tlaun.TL

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

flatpak install flathub ch.tlaun.TL

ரன்

flatpak run ch.tlaun.TL
