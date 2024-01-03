TigerJython
TJ Group மூலம்
TigerJython IDE
TigerJython is a free development environment for the Python programming language. If you want to learn programming, this is the tool for you. It already includes everything you need to start programming right away.
For all versions we guarantee not to change or spy your software.
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 2.39
15 நாட்களுக்கு முன்பு
(சுமார் 5 மணி நேரத்தில் கட்டப்பட்டது)
- சேஞ்ச்லாக் வழங்கப்படவில்லை
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~322.87 MiB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு183.01 MiB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டமைப்புகள்x86_64, aarch64