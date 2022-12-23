Manuskript

An open-source tool for writers

Manuskript provides a rich environment to help writers create their first draft and then further refine and edit their masterpiece.

With Manuskript you can:

  • Grow your premise from one sentence, to a paragraph, to a full summary
  • Create characters
  • Conceive plots
  • Construct outlines (Outline mode and/or Index cards)
  • Write with focus (Distraction free mode)
  • Build worlds
  • Track items
  • Edit and re-organize chapters and scenes
  • View Story line
  • Compose with fiction or non-fiction templates and writing modes
  • Import and export document formats such as HTML, ePub, OpenDocument, DocX, and more

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 0.15.0

4 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~351 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு115 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது15,754
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 only
திட்ட இணையதளம்http://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript
உதவிhttps://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript/category/features
மொழிபெயர்ப்பில் பங்களிக்கவும்https://hosted.weblate.org/projects/manuskript/translations
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/issues
மூலக் குறியீட்டை உலாவவும்https://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript
பயன்பாட்டிற்கு பங்களிக்கவும்https://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/wiki#contributing
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/ch.theologeek.Manuskript

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub ch.theologeek.Manuskript

ரன்

flatpak run ch.theologeek.Manuskript
