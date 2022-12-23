ProtonMail Import-Export app
Import emails to your secure ProtonMail inbox or make offline backups with the Import-Export app.
Migrate and secure your important email conversations
Keep your personal email history private and secure by migrating it to ProtonMail using the Import-Export app.
- Bring your mailbox: Your email is a record of your personal conversations and important milestones. Bring those memories with you when you upgrade to a secure and private inbox with ProtonMail.
- Keep only whats important: Old newsletters, random receipts, special offers - your inbox can fill up fast. The Import-Export app lets you easily select which messages you want to import.
- Secure conversation history: When you import your emails, the Import-Export app automatically encrypts them before they leave your device. That way only you can access your personal messages.
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.3.3
சுமார் 2 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~169 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு61 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது11,325
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 only
காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்
கைமுறை நிறுவல்
நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்