ProtonMail Import-Export app

Proton Technologies AG மூலம்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்

Import emails to your secure ProtonMail inbox or make offline backups with the Import-Export app.

Migrate and secure your important email conversations

Keep your personal email history private and secure by migrating it to ProtonMail using the Import-Export app.

  • Bring your mailbox: Your email is a record of your personal conversations and important milestones. Bring those memories with you when you upgrade to a secure and private inbox with ProtonMail.
  • Keep only whats important: Old newsletters, random receipts, special offers - your inbox can fill up fast. The Import-Export app lets you easily select which messages you want to import.
  • Secure conversation history: When you import your emails, the Import-Export app automatically encrypts them before they leave your device. That way only you can access your personal messages.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.3.3

சுமார் 2 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~169 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு61 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது11,325
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 only
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://proton.me/easyswitch/
உதவிhttps://proton.me/support/import-emails-import-export-app
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://github.com/ProtonMail/proton-bridge/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-import-export-app

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub ch.protonmail.protonmail-import-export-app

ரன்

flatpak run ch.protonmail.protonmail-import-export-app