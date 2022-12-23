RetroShare-gui

நிறுவவும்

Secure communication for everyone

RetroShare establish encrypted connections between you and your friends to create a network of computers, and provides various distributed services on top of it: forums, channels, chat, mail...

RetroShare is fully decentralized, and designed to provide maximum security and anonymity to its users beyond direct friends.

Retroshare is entirely free and open-source software. There are no hidden costs, no ads and no terms of service.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 0.6.6

சுமார் 2 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~71 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு29 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது6,661
உரிமம்GNU Affero General Public License v3.0 only, , GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 or later, , GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்http://retroshare.cc/
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/cc.retroshare.retroshare-gui

காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub cc.retroshare.retroshare-gui

ரன்

flatpak run cc.retroshare.retroshare-gui