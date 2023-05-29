Nook Desktop
Nook is an application that plays Animal Crossing hourly themes on the hour.
Nook used to be a browser extension, however with the changes bought in Chrome Manifest v3, it was decided that the browser extension was too difficult to maintain, and Nook was repurposed into a desktop app.
Features over the browser version include:
- New slick interface
- New rain sounds (in-game, no-thunder)
- Town tunes (and customization)
- Multilingual support (English, Spanish, French, German, and Chinese)
- Offline mode
- Population growing snowy and cherry blossom themes
- New horizons rainy and snowy themes
- Pocket camp themes
- Random mode
- All K.K. Slider songs
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.0.10-f1
12 நாட்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~244 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு96 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது2,984
உரிமம்ISC License
காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்
கைமுறை நிறுவல்
நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்
ரன்
குறிச்சொற்கள்: