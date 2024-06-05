Flathub Logo

AssaultCube Reloaded

AssaultCube Reloaded Task Force
First-person-shooter game

The game offers fast paced gameplay just like its predecessor AssaultCube. Improvements over the original game include:

  • New, diverse game modes and mutators
  • Many new and different weapons
  • More realistic gameplay: damage fading over distance, bleeding, drowning
  • Ricochet shots (bouncing bullets)
  • Chat easily visible, separated from the main console
  • Less potential cheats (more server-sided code)
  • Better voting system: ignore neutral votes, veto admin votes after second press
  • Improved radar showing explosions and shotlines
  • Killfeed making it easy to see kills
  • Spawn enqueue/dequeue—no need to spam the spawn button

v2.18.2 பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள்

வெளியீட்டு குறிப்புகள்

  சமூகத்தாள் கட்டப்பட்டது

    இந்த பயன்பாடு தன்னார்வத் தொண்டர்களின் சமூகத்தால் திறந்த வெளியில் உருவாக்கப்பட்டது, மேலும் zlib License இன் கீழ் வெளியிடப்பட்டது.
