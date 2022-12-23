Dconf Editor

A graphical tool for editing the dconf database

Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.

Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 43.0

9 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~1 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு468 KB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது67,950
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://wiki.gnome.org/Apps/DconfEditor
மொழிபெயர்ப்பில் பங்களிக்கவும்https://wiki.gnome.org/TranslationProject
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/dconf-editor/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/ca.desrt.dconf-editor

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub ca.desrt.dconf-editor

ரன்

flatpak run ca.desrt.dconf-editor
