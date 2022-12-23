Dconf Editor
The GNOME Project மூலம்
சரிபார்க்கப்பட்டது
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.
Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 43.0
9 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~1 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு468 KB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது67,950
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
The GNOME Project வழங்கும் பிற செயலிகள்மேலும்
GNOME குழுவில் உள்ள மற்ற செயலிகள்மேலும்
காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்
கைமுறை நிறுவல்
நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்
ரன்
குறிச்சொற்கள்: