IRPF 2024

Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil மூலம்
Main window

Do your taxes in Brazil (Calendar year of 2023)

IRPF is an app officially distributed by the Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil, to help Brazilian citizens file their income tax return.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by any Brazilian government agency.

1.0 பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள்

7 நாட்களுக்கு முன்பு
(சுமார் 5 மணி நேரத்தில் கட்டப்பட்டது)
  • சேஞ்ச்லாக் வழங்கப்படவில்லை

  • உரிமையுடையது

    இந்த பயன்பாடு திறந்த வெளியில் உருவாக்கப்படவில்லை, எனவே இது எவ்வாறு செயல்படுகிறது என்பதை அதன் டெவலப்பர்களுக்கு மட்டுமே தெரியும். கண்டறிவதர்து கடினமான வழிகளில் இது பாதுகாப்பற்றதாக இருக்கலாம், மேலும் இது மேற்பார்வையின்றி மாறலாம்.
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~263.88 MiB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு103.13 MiB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டமைப்புகள்aarch64, x86_64

குறிச்சொற்கள்:
dirpfimpostoirpfreceitanetlinuxflatpak