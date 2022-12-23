Ywallet
Hanh Huynh Huu மூலம்
Light Wallet for Ycash and Zcash
Fastest synchronization of all the wallets on the market
Supports every feature of shielded y/zcash
Track your wallet performance and expenditures
Watch-only and Cold Wallet
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.3.3+379
4 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~101 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு72 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது849
உரிமம்MIT License
காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்
கைமுறை நிறுவல்
நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்