The simple LaTeX editor

Gummi is a LaTeX editor written in the C programming language using the GTK+ interface toolkit. It was designed with simplicity and the novice user in mind, but also offers features that speak to the more advanced user.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 0.8.3

சுமார் 1 வருடம் முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~11 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு4 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது1,016
உரிமம்MIT License
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://gummi.app/
உதவிhttps://github.com/alexandervdm/gummi/wiki/
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://github.com/alexandervdm/gummi/issues/
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/app.gummi.gummi

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub app.gummi.gummi

ரன்

flatpak run app.gummi.gummi
editorlatex