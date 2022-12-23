Multiplication Puzzle

Solve a math mystery

Multiplication Puzzle is a simple game inspired by the multiplication game inside the popular editor emacs.

You are presented with a long multiplication problem where a 3-digit number is multiplied by a 2-digit number, yielding two intermediate 4-digit number and a final 5-digit answer. However, all the digits are replaced by letters.

Your job is to discover which letters are which digits.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 12.0

சுமார் 1 மாதத்திற்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~143 KB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு55 KB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது1,875
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://gitlab.gnome.org/mterry/gmult
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://gitlab.gnome.org/mterry/gmult/-/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.MultiplicationPuzzle

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub app.drey.MultiplicationPuzzle

ரன்

flatpak run app.drey.MultiplicationPuzzle
