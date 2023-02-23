Elastic

Alexander Mikhaylenko மூலம்
drey.app
நிறுவவும்நன்கொடை அளியுங்கள்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்

Design spring animations

Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.

Features:

  • Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
  • See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
  • Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
  • Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 0.1.3

3 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~541 KB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு158 KB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது2,932
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic/-/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Elastic

GNOME குழுவில் உள்ள மற்ற செயலிகள்

மேலும்

GNU Image Manipulation Program

Create images and edit photographs
gimp.org

Disk Usage Analyzer

Check folder sizes and available disk space
GNOME

Boxes

Virtualization made simple
GNOME

Fonts

View fonts on your system
GNOME

Logs

View detailed event logs for the system
GNOME

Cheese

Take photos and videos with your webcam, with fun graphical effects
GNOME

காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Elastic

ரன்

flatpak run app.drey.Elastic
குறிச்சொற்கள்:
adwaitagnomegtkanimationanimationsspring