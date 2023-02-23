Elastic
Alexander Mikhaylenko மூலம்
Design spring animations
Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.
Features:
- Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
- See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
- Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
- Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 0.1.3
3 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~541 KB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு158 KB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது2,932
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
GNOME குழுவில் உள்ள மற்ற செயலிகள்மேலும்
காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்
கைமுறை நிறுவல்
நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்