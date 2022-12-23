Ear Tag

Edit audio file tags

Ear Tag is a simple audio file tag editor. It is primarily geared towards making quick edits or bulk-editing tracks in albums/EPs. Unlike other tagging programs, Ear Tag does not require the user to set up a music library folder. It can:

  • Edit tags of MP3, WAV, M4A, FLAC, OGG and WMA files
  • Modify metadata of multiple files at once
  • Rename files using information from present tags
  • Identify files using AcoustID

Network access is only used for the "Identify selected files" option.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 0.4.1

6 நாட்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~7 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு2 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது13,931
உரிமம்MIT License
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://gitlab.gnome.org/knuxify/eartag
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.EarTag

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub app.drey.EarTag

ரன்

flatpak run app.drey.EarTag
