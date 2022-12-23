Dialect

The Dialect Authors
Translate between languages

A translation app for GNOME.

Features:

  • Translation based on Google Translate
  • Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
  • Translation based on Lingva Translate API
  • Text to speech
  • Translation history
  • Automatic language detection
  • Clipboard buttons

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 2.1.1

8 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~4 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு1 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது90,303
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://github.com/dialect-app/dialect/
மொழிபெயர்ப்பில் பங்களிக்கவும்https://hosted.weblate.org/engage/dialect/
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://github.com/dialect-app/dialect/issues/
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Dialect

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Dialect

ரன்

flatpak run app.drey.Dialect
குறிச்சொற்கள்:
translatetranslation