Dialect
The Dialect Authors மூலம்
Translate between languages
A translation app for GNOME.
Features:
- Translation based on Google Translate
- Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
- Translation based on Lingva Translate API
- Text to speech
- Translation history
- Automatic language detection
- Clipboard buttons
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 2.1.1
8 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~4 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு1 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது90,303
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்
கைமுறை நிறுவல்
நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்
ரன்
குறிச்சொற்கள்: