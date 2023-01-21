Damask

Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources

Damask is an automatic wallpaper application. It currently supports setting the wallpaper image from the following sources:

  • wallhaven.cc
  • Microsoft Bing Wallpaper of the day
  • NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day
  • Unsplash

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 0.2.0

சுமார் 1 மாதத்திற்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~1 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு320 KB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது7,818
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask
உதவிhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
மொழிபெயர்ப்பில் பங்களிக்கவும்https://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Damask

