Damask
Link Dupont மூலம்
Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources
Damask is an automatic wallpaper application. It currently supports setting the wallpaper image from the following sources:
- wallhaven.cc
- Microsoft Bing Wallpaper of the day
- NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day
- Unsplash
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 0.2.0
சுமார் 1 மாதத்திற்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~1 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு320 KB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது7,818
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
