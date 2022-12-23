BlueBubbles

bluebubbles.app
நிறுவவும்

BlueBubbles client for Linux

BlueBubbles is an open-source and cross-platform ecosystem of apps aimed to bring iMessage to Android, Windows, Linux, and the Web! With BlueBubbles, you'll be able to send messages, media, and much more to your friends and family.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.12.2.1

2 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~59 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு22 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது9,251
உரிமம்Apache License 2.0
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://bluebubbles.app/
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

ரன்

flatpak run app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles