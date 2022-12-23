BlueBubbles
BlueBubbles client for Linux
BlueBubbles is an open-source and cross-platform ecosystem of apps aimed to bring iMessage to Android, Windows, Linux, and the Web! With BlueBubbles, you'll be able to send messages, media, and much more to your friends and family.
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.12.2.1
2 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~59 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு22 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது9,251
உரிமம்Apache License 2.0
காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்
கைமுறை நிறுவல்
நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்