Read It Later
nga Bilal Elmoussaoui
Save and read web articles
Read It Later, is a simple Wallabag client. It has the basic features to manage your articles.
- Add new articles
- Archive an article
- Delete an article
- Favorite an article
It also comes with a nice on eyes reader mode that supports code syntax highlighting and a dark mode.
Ndryshime në versionin 0.5.0
3 muaj më parë
(Montuar 3 muaj më parë)
Madhësi i instaluar~10.21 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi3.87 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime9876