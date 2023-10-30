Flathub Logo

Read It Later

nga Bilal Elmoussaoui
belmoussaoui.com
Instaloje
Dhuroni

Save and read web articles

Read It Later, is a simple Wallabag client. It has the basic features to manage your articles.

  • Add new articles
  • Archive an article
  • Delete an article
  • Favorite an article

It also comes with a nice on eyes reader mode that supports code syntax highlighting and a dark mode.

Ndryshime në versionin 0.5.0

3 muaj më parë
(Montuar 3 muaj më parë)

  • Montuar nga bashkësia

    Ky aplikacion është zhvilluar hapur, nga një bashkësi vullnetarësh dhe hedhur në qarkullim sipas GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Përfshihuni
Madhësi i instaluar~10.21 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi3.87 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime9876
Etiketa:
articlegnomegtkofflinewallabagweblinuxflatpak