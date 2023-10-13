Flathub Logo

Authenticator

Bilal Elmoussaoui
belmoussaoui.com
Generate Two-Factor Codes

Simple application for generating Two-Factor Authentication Codes.

Features:

  • Time-based/Counter-based/Steam methods support
  • SHA-1/SHA-256/SHA-512 algorithms support
  • QR code scanner using a camera or from a screenshot
  • Lock the application with a password
  • Beautiful UI
  • GNOME Shell search provider
  • Backup/Restore from/into known applications like FreeOTP+, Aegis (encrypted / plain-text), andOTP, Google Authenticator

Ndryshime në versionin 4.4.0

4 muaj më parë
(Montuar 4 muaj më parë)
  • S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh

  • Montuar nga bashkësia

    Ky aplikacion është zhvilluar hapur, nga një bashkësi vullnetarësh dhe hedhur në qarkullim sipas GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
Madhësi i instaluar~28.23 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi10.47 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime102 360
