Nanonote

A minimalist note taking application.

Nanonote is a minimalist note taking application.

It automatically saves anything you type. Being minimalist means it has no synchronisation, does not support multiple documents, images or any advanced formatting (the only formatting is highlighting URLs and Markdown-like headings).

Ndryshime në versionin 1.4.0

    Ky aplikacion është zhvilluar hapur, nga një bashkësi vullnetarësh dhe hedhur në qarkullim sipas GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
Madhësi i instaluar~284.5 KiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi99.45 KiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime2182
