Pixel Wheels
Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game.
Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game for Linux, macOS, Windows and Android.
It features multiple tracks, vehicles. Bonus and weapons can be picked up to help you get to the finish line first!
You can play Pixel Wheels alone or with a friend.
Ndryshime në versionin 0.25.1
5 muaj më parë
(Montuar 4 muaj më parë)
- S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh
Madhësi i instaluar~102 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi78.72 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64
Instalime14 239