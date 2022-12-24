VGrive

Eduard Berloso Clarà ගෙන්
ස්ථාපනය
Google Drive client with automatic synchronization for Linux

VGrive is a client (back-end and front-end) for Google Drive made in Vala. Automatically detects changes in local and remote files and syncs them.

1.6.1 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

about 3 years ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~99 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය21 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන37,266
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive
උදව්https://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/issues
පරිවර්තනයට දායකවන්නhttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/tree/master/po#readme
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bcedu.vgrive

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.github.bcedu.vgrive

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.github.bcedu.vgrive
