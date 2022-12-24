VGrive
Eduard Berloso Clarà ගෙන්
Google Drive client with automatic synchronization for Linux
VGrive is a client (back-end and front-end) for Google Drive made in Vala. Automatically detects changes in local and remote files and syncs them.
1.6.1 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
about 3 years ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~99 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය21 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන37,266
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Eduard Berloso Clarà ගෙන් වෙනත් යෙදුම්
අතිකාල ස්ථාපන
අතින් ස්ථාපනය
ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න